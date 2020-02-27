ODUWA (OWC) Market Capitalization Hits $274,584.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001316 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $274,584.00 and $45,544.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00042070 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00068528 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000786 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,917.70 or 1.00459514 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000926 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00069831 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000437 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.