Odyssey Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $371,552.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bit-Z and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.02587387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00220836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00130192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Kucoin, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Bit-Z, IDEX, FCoin, Huobi, LBank and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

