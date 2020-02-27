OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.19-2.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.28.

NYSE OGE opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.48. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $46.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

