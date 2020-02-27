OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-$1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. OGE Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.19-2.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGE. Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. OGE Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,187. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 73.11%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.