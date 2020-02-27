Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Down 26.4% in February

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the January 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE ODC traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 5.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 71,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

