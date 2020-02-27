Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE ODC opened at $33.23 on Thursday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.