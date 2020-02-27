Okta (OKTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Okta to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Okta has set its Q4 guidance at $(0.05)-(0.04) EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of Okta stock opened at $127.82 on Thursday. Okta has a 12-month low of $70.44 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -77.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.33.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $110,798.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,051.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $5,974,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,891,102. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.72.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.