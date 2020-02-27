Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Old National Bancorp worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,241,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,576,000 after buying an additional 862,874 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,869,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,526,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1,305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 167,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONB. ValuEngine raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

ONB traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.