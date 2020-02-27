Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Short Interest Up 18.4% in February

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the January 30th total of 4,630,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Olin stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.42. 3,762,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,701. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -171.31 and a beta of 1.64. Olin has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Olin by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Olin by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

