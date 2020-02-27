OmiseGO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $260.55 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $124.98 million and approximately $260.55 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00010125 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, Neraex, C2CX and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001457 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000495 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Neraex, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, BitBay, BigONE, Cryptopia, Tidex, CoinTiger, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, Bithumb, Braziliex, Koinex, C2CX, Kyber Network, Coinone, OTCBTC, IDEX, Exmo, OKEx, CoinExchange, DragonEX, Liqui, BX Thailand, Ovis, DDEX, Coinnest, Binance, TOPBTC, Mercatox, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Iquant, ChaoEX, CoinBene, Hotbit, ABCC, COSS, Bitbns, ZB.COM, IDCM, Gate.io, TDAX, IDAX, CoinEx, AirSwap, Huobi, Ethfinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, FCoin, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Upbit, GOPAX, Bancor Network, Crex24, BitForex, Independent Reserve, Tokenomy, BitMart, Bittrex, B2BX, DigiFinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

