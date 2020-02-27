On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 530 ($6.97).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of LON:OTB opened at GBX 335 ($4.41) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 424.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 424.48. On The Beach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 280.60 ($3.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 500 ($6.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $444.82 million and a P/E ratio of 28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 21.40 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). On average, analysts expect that On The Beach Group will post 2137.4945879 EPS for the current year.

About On The Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

