OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the January 30th total of 286,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 106,840 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 32,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONCS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 170,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,082. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

