Ooma (OOMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OOMA opened at $12.69 on Thursday. Ooma has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $281.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $64,889.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $83,111.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,483.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,582 shares of company stock worth $181,476. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

