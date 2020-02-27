Open Platform Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $666,052.00 and $532.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.26 or 0.02588860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00217640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00127943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

