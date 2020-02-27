Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) to post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.60. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ann L. Macdougall acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $96,216.21. 30.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.