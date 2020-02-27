Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Earns Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 174.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OPK. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Opko Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Shares of OPK stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,555,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $925.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.39. Opko Health has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.86.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Insiders purchased 1,111,501 shares of company stock worth $1,686,369 over the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 16,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

