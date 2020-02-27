Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cue Biopharma Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Cue Biopharma in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CUE. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $434.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $326,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,732 shares of company stock valued at $690,664 over the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.