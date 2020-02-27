Option Care Health (OPCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OPCH opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.39. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $18.21.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

