Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 443,400 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the January 30th total of 760,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Opus Bank stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 355,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,765. The stock has a market cap of $890.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.31. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Opus Bank will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on OPB. Stephens lowered shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Opus Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Opus Bank by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Opus Bank by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Opus Bank by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 7.7% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

