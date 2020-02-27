Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,738 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 3.0% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $39,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,159,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.