Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 751,300 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the January 30th total of 952,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORAN shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE ORAN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $13.92. 68,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,689. Orange has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Orange by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,652,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 490,520 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,056,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Orange by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 301,761 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Orange by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Orange by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 147,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

