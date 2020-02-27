ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.87 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. ORBCOMM updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ORBC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $3.44. 2,627,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $274.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.98.

ORBC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

