Origin Protocol (OGN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $43.85 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and $43.85 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00003117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00500626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $562.69 or 0.06354176 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00062683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026917 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011283 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,333,649 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.