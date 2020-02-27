Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Short Interest Up 29.5% in February

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the January 30th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,819,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after purchasing an additional 432,321 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.36.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $124.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.08. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

