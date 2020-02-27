Ormat Technologies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Ormat Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years. Ormat Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $75.02. 157,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,106. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.36. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.34 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. Roth Capital cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

In related news, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $118,181.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,521 shares in the company, valued at $118,181.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Falk sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $583,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,167 shares in the company, valued at $712,917.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

