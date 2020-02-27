OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Earns News Impact Score of 4.25

Headlines about OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) have trended extremely positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. OTC Markets Group earned a news sentiment score of 4.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCM stock remained flat at $$33.75 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.39. OTC Markets Group has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $39.95.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.