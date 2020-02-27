Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,080 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of Otter Tail worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTTR shares. Williams Capital upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.30. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $215.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.40 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 68.20%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

