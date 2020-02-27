Ouroboros (OURO) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. Ouroboros has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $31,238.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ouroboros has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Ouroboros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002263 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.95 or 0.02614236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00219397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00044971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00130396 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 15,670,449 coins and its circulating supply is 8,115,793 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en.

