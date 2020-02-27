Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Outfront Media has a payout ratio of 111.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,579. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

OUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

