Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Director Acquires $262,000.00 in Stock

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Director Thomas G. Ricks bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,975,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OVV. Capital One Financial began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.75 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.