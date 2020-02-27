Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the January 30th total of 26,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Oxbridge Re stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. 18,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.89. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Oxbridge Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

