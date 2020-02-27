Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Short Interest Down 53.3% in February

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the January 30th total of 219,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OYST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

OYST stock traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 318,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,474. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $41.37.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($8.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($7.59). As a group, analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,641,000. Finally, Invus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,300,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

