P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Update

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the January 30th total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.11. 3,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. P & F Industries has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $22.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

P & F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

