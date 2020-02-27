Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,396 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,026,000 after purchasing an additional 702,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,804 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,612,000 after purchasing an additional 708,443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,918,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,044,000 after purchasing an additional 156,806 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,163,000 after purchasing an additional 856,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MPW. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.59.

MPW stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.49. 6,561,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,541. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.