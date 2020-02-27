Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.62.

NYSE:PSA traded down $16.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.64. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $202.84 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 53.41%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

