Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,053 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,020,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 808,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $729,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,097,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,258. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

