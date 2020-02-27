Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 172.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 128,618 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $28,842,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 103,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 82,415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,660,000 after purchasing an additional 57,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $11,681,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,900 shares of company stock worth $21,160,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $18.81 on Thursday, reaching $347.86. 1,085,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.07.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

