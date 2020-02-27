Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,082 shares of company stock worth $6,356,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $16.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.07. 1,993,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.78 and a 52-week high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.36.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

