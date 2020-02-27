Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.03.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,598,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,888. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Welltower’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s payout ratio is 83.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

