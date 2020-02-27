Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,180 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,293,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,785 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP raised its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 11,216,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 418,801 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,698,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 983,290 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,272,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 522,755 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.39.

Shares of CCO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,481. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

About CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.