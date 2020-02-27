Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 173,542 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 47,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 255,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,119,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,330. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

