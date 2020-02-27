Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,102,140,000 after acquiring an additional 281,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,783,000 after buying an additional 283,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,863,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,357,000 after buying an additional 60,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $88,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY traded down $15.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.17. The company had a trading volume of 243,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.33. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $224.84 and a twelve month high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

