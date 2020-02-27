Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,494,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,949,000 after purchasing an additional 59,729 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,310,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,634,000 after buying an additional 106,506 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,231,000 after buying an additional 34,906 shares in the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 896,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,987,000 after buying an additional 81,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,961,000 after buying an additional 700,581 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,424. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,944 shares of company stock valued at $11,101,625 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

