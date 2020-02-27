Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of ED traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,052. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

