Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 97.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth $164,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth $259,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 186.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,529,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.