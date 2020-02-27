Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.46, for a total value of $1,772,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,211,924.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.16, for a total transaction of $1,095,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,491 shares of company stock valued at $41,814,482 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FICO traded down $24.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $366.10. 456,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,790. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $410.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $241.74 and a 52 week high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.