Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,857 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,459,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

