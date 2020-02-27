Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,602 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $302,188.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,108 shares of company stock valued at $27,901,159. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX stock traded down $8.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.30. 1,972,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,728. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

