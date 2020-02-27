Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,975 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 147,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.93. 13,245,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,826,850. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.36.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

