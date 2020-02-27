Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 62,306 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 33,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.48.

NYSE OXY traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,493,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,077,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

